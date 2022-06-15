AN ORGANISATION supporting people with learning disabilities in Cwmbran has opened a new food shop selling the fruits of their labour.

The shop in Upper Cwmbran has been set up by Able Radio, a social enterprise which supports people in the community with learning disabilities by offering a range of activities and giving them a voice on air.

During the pandemic, Able Radio started a garden project outside their base at the former school in Upper Cwmbran. The food is grown by the service users, and they will also be selling it in their new shop – SustainABLE – which they will also be running.

Some of the produce in the polytunnel which will be sold in the SustainABLE shop.

“We took over the school in about 2016 and started the garden project before Covid,” said Shaun O'Dwyer, manager of Able. “We were among the last people to return to normal life afterwards because the people we work with are more vulnerable.

“Initially, we were looking after the garden and growing fruit and vegetables, but there was no purpose for it. So now we’ve opened the shop.

“Thanks to Torfaen council we were able to access the Food4Growth grant. That allowed us to get a polytunnel, tools and the shop.

Working on the garden project at Able Radio. Picture: Lucy Williams.

“It creates good opportunities for these guys. We want to be able to be able to be open seven days a week so they can come in and it helps them develop the life skills that can lead to employment and training, as well supporting the local community.

“With the cost-of-living crisis and the lack of employment opportunities for disabled people in Wales, our shop will play a pivotal role in supporting those who need it most.

“It’s great to be able to open the shop and have the support of the local councillors and Torfaen. I hope it can create genuine opportunities for the people we support.

“They are at centre of what we do here.”

The SustainABLE team and local councillors inside the new shop.

Tom Jones is one of the service users at Able Radio.

“We want to make money and put it back into the project and do work on Able Radio,” he said.

“I’ve been working in the polytunnel. We have grown all the lettuce and spring onions and strawberries – all the fruit and vegetables we sell.”

Malcolm Cann was one of a group of volunteers who founded Able Radio.

“Rob Symons and myself started it as a volunteering project to give all disable people a voice,” he said. “We were the first radio station in the UK and one of the first in the world to give disabled people a voice.

“The radio station and shop are all connected. They’ll be going out with a portable recorder and talking to people in the shop.”

The garden project at Able Radio.

Upper Cwmbran ward councillors Lucy Williams and Steve Evans were on hand to support the shop for its opening.

“We fully support this social enterprise,” they said. “It does a tremendous job in including people with disabilities. You can see they’re brimming with confidence.

“It’s a local project, and its sustainable – selling local produce.

“It completely supports Torfaen’s climate change agenda, and hopefully it can connect with our schools and young people.”

The shop is now open at Nant Bran on Upper Cwmbran Road every weekday from 10am to midday and from 1pm to 2.30pm.