Comedy stars of Mock The Week and BBC Radio 4 will be appearing at one of the country's smallest theatres to prepare themselves for hitting the stage at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

On selected Sunday nights in June and July, the Phyllis Maud Performance Space in Pill will be playing hosts to the likes of Robin Morgan and Tom Mayhew.

This season of exclusive performances will preview full Edinburgh Festival shows before they hit the Fringe in August.

For just £7 audience members will be able to watch two full one-hour shows in the exclusive, intimate 35-seat performance space.

The full season includes critically-acclaimed stand-up comedians from all over the UK with TV and radio stars such as Robin Morgan and Tom Mayhew.

One of the performers lined up, Chris Chopping, said: “It’s great that so many comedians get to perform unique, hilarious shows at the Edinburgh fringe, but not everyone can get to Scotland every summer. I think it’s really important and exciting to bring shows like these to Wales at an affordable price.”

A spokesperson for Shameless Promotion, which is organising the season of events in partnership with Barnabas Arts House, said: “We’re so pleased to be giving Newport the chance to catch some of the UK’s top comedy talent right on their doorstep and in such a beautiful, cosy and quirky performance space.

"It’s not often you can such an up-close, front-row seat for these acts doing their whole hour without making the trip up north of the border. When you think that for each night of the season you’ll be catching not just one, but two shows, for any comedy fans in Newport and South Wales this is really not to be missed.”

The full list of performances is: Sunday June 19 - Robin Morgan - Snip Snip, Bitch; Good Kids - Appetite; Sunday June 26 - Steffan Alun – Escape; Jessie Nixon, Danielle Johns and Millie Haswell - Dumbelles; Sunday July 10 - Louise Leigh - Amused; Ted Hill – All The Presidents Man; Sunday July 24 - Drew Taylor – This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things; Sarah Bridgeman – Paper Moon; Sunday July 31 - Chris Chopping – Lovely Boy Successful Well Done; Tom Mayhew - Trash Rich.

For tickets go to www.jokepit.com/fanpage/shameless-promotion or from Barnabas Arts House on 01633 673739.