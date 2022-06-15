A LIVELY and exciting theatre production is playing host to Ukrainian refugees and their families this week.

Newport Playgoers Society, which runs the Dolman Theatre in the city, has been supporting refugees throughout the crisis by offering facilities for fundraising events and carrying out collections which have helped raise thousands of pounds for families forced to flee Ukraine.

Now free tickets to this week’s production of Vanity Fair are being offered to Ukrainian families and their hosts.

Director Clare Drewett said: “It’s an exciting and lively production full of colourful costumes, fun and laughter.

“It’s going to be a visually spectacular show and it’s been such fun to put on that we thought it would be a perfect opportunity to bring some entertainment to Ukrainian families now living in and around Newport. The offer has already proved popular and we’re thrilled that so many Ukrainians are excited to come to see Vanity Fair and visit the Dolman which is a big part of the community here in Newport.”

Magor East and Undy county councillor Angela Sandles said the offer of free tickets was an exciting one.

She said: “We have a large number of Ukrainians living in Monmouthshire who were delighted at the prospect of a good evening’s entertainment for them and their children.

“Buses are being organised to bring them to Newport for the show and I’d like to thank Newport Playgoers for their generosity.”

Vanity Fair started its run on Tuesday, June 14, and runs until Saturday, June 18. Evening performances begin at 7.15pm with a matinee performance on Saturday at 2pm.

Any Ukrainians and host families wanting to take up the offer of complimentary tickets should call the box office on 01633 263670. Tickets are also available at dolmantheatre.co.uk