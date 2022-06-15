GWENT Police has confirmed when information will be available to the public about the cost of the investigation at Christchurch Cemetery in Newport.

The police were initially called to the site on April 27, following a report of “unauthorised use of the grounds.”

After a week of police investigations, officers found an “object” in an undeveloped area of land adjacent to the cemetery, and a “sensitive excavation of the area” was then launched on Wednesday, May 4 to identify the object.

Gwent Police worked alongside the Ministry of Justice and Newport City Council to investigate the site.

Map of Christchurch Cemetery and surrounding area in Newport, with the police cordoned-off area marked in red. Original picture: Google

On Monday, May 9, officers confirmed that the investigation at Christchurch Cemetery had been completed, and that no criminal investigation was required.

A day later, Gwent Police told the Argus what the object had turned out to be.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We found a mixture of items below the ground – compacted soil, rubble, boulders and rocks.”

Following this news, the Argus asked Gwent Police what the cost of the investigation had been.

This information, a Gwent Police spokesperson said, would not be available for at least a few months.

“The full cost of the investigation will not be apparent for approximately three months as they have not hit the ledger yet,” they said.

Officers had been called to investigate the site as a precaution after initial scans from above ground showed what appeared to be an ‘object’ beneath the ground, a police spokesperson said at the time.

“At that point we could not rule out it could have been something criminal,” said the spokesperson.

“When we were called we had to consider what the worst-case scenario could be.

“Fortunately there was nothing untoward that required a criminal investigation.”