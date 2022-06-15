PROTESTORS are planning to block a major Gwent road in a show of anger against increasing fuel prices.

According to social media reports, drivers are planning to blockade a section of the A465 in Gwent on Thursday, June 16.

It follows reports of planned protests on the two Severn crossings on July 4.

While the aim of the A465 protest is, broadly speaking, the same as those said to be planned for next month, organisers have said that action is needed now, rather than waiting a number of weeks.

There is hope that blocking major roads will encourage the UK Government and fuel providers to lower the cost of petrol and diesel at the pumps.

This comes as fuel prices increase to previously unprecedented levels.

According to the RAC, the price of unleaded petrol is currently 185.04p per litre and diesel is 190.92p per litre.

It seems only a matter of time until prices reach the £2 per litre mark in Gwent.

What are the plans on the A465?





According to a post on social media, which has been widely shared into the UK-wide fuel protest group, the plan on Thursday is to block the A465 in two places.

Firstly, just after the exit for Garnlydan, and the second just after the slip road at Ebbw Vale.

Organisers have claimed that this is in order to cause congestion and disruption, while also minimising disruption to the ambulance service.

It is not immediately clear at what time the blockade is being proposed.

Fuel duty was cut by 5p a litre in March until March 2023, but some believe this does not go far enough and has made little, if any difference, to prices paid at the pumps.

As a result, there is growing talk of nationwide protests, which would see motorists blocking off major roadways.

Some have already criticised the move on social media, saying that it will only affect ordinary people and protests should be happening in Westminster or Cardiff Bay instead.