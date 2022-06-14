CAN you help find this missing teenager?

South Wales Police have appealed to help find 17-year-old Chanelle who has been reported missing from Fairwater in Cardiff.

South Wales Argus:

Chanelle has mid-length dark brown hair, brown eyes and is 5ft 4ins, with a slim build.

Anyone who may have seen Chanelle, or who has information which will help find her, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2200194892.