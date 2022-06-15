THE daughter of legendary Welsh boxing trainer Enzo Calzaghe crashed her car after drinking “effectively” a whole bottle of Baileys and driving to the shop for some cigarettes.

Melissa Calzaghe appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 14, charged with drink driving.

The court heard how Gwent Police were called to a crash on Beech Grove in Oakdale at around 4.45pm on May 29.

Witnesses had told officers that a woman had crashed into a road sign and appeared to be drunk, and that she had been sat inside the car trying to restart it.

Calzaghe appeared intoxicated to officers and was arrested, recording 107 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when breathalysed. The UK drink drive limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Calzaghe, 46, has one previous conviction for one offence – failing to provide a specimen – in 2016.

“She’s had problems with drink in the past,” her defence counsel said.

“She hadn’t consumed alcohol for a long time.”

He told the court that Calazghe had been to a birthday party, and despite drinking soft drinks all night, had been given a bottle of Baileys by a colleague as a present – which she took home.

“She drank it in one go effectively,” said her defence counsel. He said that after this, she wanted to buy some cigarettes, so went to the shop, and crashed on her return.

Calzaghe, of Beech Grove, had been prescribed medication for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and had joined Alcoholics Anonymous, having been the victim of stalking and harassment, and after the deaths of her parents.

The court heard how “there had been turmoil in the family” since the death of her father, - world-famous boxing trainer Enzo Calzaghe - and that the defendant felt she had cared for her mother without the support of her siblings – leading to the her saying that “she feels harassed by her brother”.

Addressing the defendant, the Magistrate said: “What I tell you today is not a punishment, it’s to help you.”

“I need help,” Calzaghe replied.

Calzaghe was sentenced to a 12-month community order, and ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 in costs and a £95 surcharge.

She must also complete a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, and 12 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She was also banned from driving for three years.