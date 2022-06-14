Emirates is searching for candidates who will join their multinational cabin crew team.

The airline’s assessment days are taking place across the UK in June and July, including in Cardiff.

All Emirates crew are based in Dubai and receive benefits such as a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, excellent medical cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

Successful candidates will also benefit from attractive concessional travel benefits for themselves as well as their families and friends to all destinations that the airline flies to.

Emirates Airbus A380 (Emirates)

All crew will be given the opportunity to learn at Emirates’ facility in Dubai.

What Emirates is looking for in the ideal candidate

If you’re interested in applying for a cabin crew role with Emirates, here’s a list of what the airline is looking for in its successful candidates.

Individuals who are passionate about delivering impeccable, simple and personalised hospitality

Someone who can lead confidently and take control when managing aircraft services, security and safety procedures

How to apply for Emirates cabin crew

If you’d like to apply for a position within the Emirates cabin crew, here’s how you can.

You’ll need to submit an online application with an updated CV in English along with a recent photograph.

Applicants will need to be prepared to spend the full day at the venue in Cardiff.

To find out more about the selection process, you can visit the Emirates website.