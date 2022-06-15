A MAN has gone on trial accused of raping a woman before begging her not to tell the police about it.

Sebastian Smith, 26, of George Street, Brynmawr, has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault by penetration.

The allegations date back to the summer of 2020, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

John Ryan, prosecuting, told jurors: “The complainant told him to, ‘Stop, I don’t want it.’”

He said the woman claimed she was raped after watching television with the defendant and that she later went to a top of a mountain where she called the police.

Mr Ryan said there were messages exchanged between Smith and the complainant within an hour or two of the alleged rape and sex assault.

He told the jury: “You can see him apologise to her and tell her not to go to the police.”

The court was told that the woman sent this message to her mother: “I told him to stop three times."

She then asked: “Why is my life in such a god damn state?”

Mr Ryan said that the complainant “confronted” Smith about what he had done and wrote: “I feel sick to the stomach. I told you to stop.”

The prosecutor told the jury that the defendant replied: “I done wrong. I really hate myself.

“Please don’t go the police. I’m begging you. I’m shaking like a leaf. I’m dying here myself.”

Mr Ryan asked jurors: “What was he apologising for?”

He added that the woman then told Smith: “You’ve just raped me.”

The court heard how the defendant gave no comment answers when he was questioned by detectives.

He did give police a prepared statement in which he said he and the woman had intercourse consensually and that it was she who started kissing him and initiated sexual contact between them.

The trial before Judge David Wynn Morgan continues.