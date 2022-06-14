POLICE are looking for two people who helped a woman following a report of a sexual offence.

Gwent Police officers are looking for two people – a man and a woman – who helped a woman by the sea wall at Goldcliff at around midnight on Saturday, May 21.

The man and woman, who were driving a blue Ford Fiesta, offered help by driving the woman towards Newport.

Gwent Police are making enquiries into a report of a sexual offence, and a man has been charged.

Anyone who can help locate the two people, or assist the investigation, is asked to contact Gwent Police.

How to get in touch

  • Call 101 quoting 2200168983;
  • Message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting 2200168983;
  • Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.