POLICE are looking for two people who helped a woman following a report of a sexual offence.
Gwent Police officers are looking for two people – a man and a woman – who helped a woman by the sea wall at Goldcliff at around midnight on Saturday, May 21.
The man and woman, who were driving a blue Ford Fiesta, offered help by driving the woman towards Newport.
OTHER NEWS:
- Extra £140k needed after delay in plans to transform Information Station
- Man found not guilty of rape and voyeurism of woman after meeting her in a pub
- Police appeal after ambulance vandalised in Gwent while patient treated
Gwent Police are making enquiries into a report of a sexual offence, and a man has been charged.
Anyone who can help locate the two people, or assist the investigation, is asked to contact Gwent Police.
How to get in touch
- Call 101 quoting 2200168983;
- Message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting 2200168983;
- Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article