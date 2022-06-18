BLAENAVON Heritage Railway is relaunching its Transport Festival this summer.

The weekend festival – returning on July 16 and July 17 – will feature an array of classic vehicles displayed at Fernace Sidings, alongside the railway where heritage steam locomotives will be operating trains.

This year will mark the launch of a fish and chip evening (which must be pre-booked) on the Saturday evening. People who pre-book tickets for this will be welcomed on board an original MK1 British Railways coach, heading on a round trip of the line with fish and chips (or veggie options) served by train staff.

The festival will also include an on board train buffet with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks served on both days.

On the Saturday evening this will become a real ale buffet stocking beer from Rhymney Brewery.

Want to get involved?

The Railway is on the hunt for classic vehicles including:

Motorbikes;

Buses;

Trucks/lorries;

Classic vans;

Vintage tractors;

Steam traction engines.

Some traders have been confirmed for the July festival, but applications are open for more.

Head event organiser, Nathan Russell, said: “Following our toughest year ever back in 2020 we are trying to maximise the events we have on offer and really make them the best we possibly can for our visitors.

“Our relaunched ‘Transport Festival’ is inspired from our ‘Transport Rally’ events that took place pre-pandemic.

“The aim with the relaunch is to essentially make it bigger and better than the previous years.”

The festival is run by unpaid volunteers who have spent the past eight months securing vehicles for the event.

“All we can ask is that you please come and support both the event and the railway and make all of our hard work worthwhile,” added Mr Russell.

For more information and tickets visit https://bit.ly/3Qka2ui