THERE is going to be a scorcher of a day in South Wales this Friday.

This Friday (June 17) there are temperatures of 30 degrees predicted in Usk (Monmouthshire) and temperatures of 26 degrees in Machynlleth in Powys according to weatherman Derek Brockway.

These temperatures are approaching the highest Welsh temperature on record – 33.7 degrees in Machynlleth in 2000 and, prior to that, 33.5 degrees in Usk in 1976.

It’s predicted to be cooler and fresher on Saturday (June 18) with temperatures of around 21 degrees in Usk and 16 degrees in Macynlleth.

This Friday 30°C is predicted in Usk and 26°C in Machynlleth.

Turning cooler and fresher on Saturday. 21°C in Usk and 16°C in Machynlleth.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said: “Temperatures will continue to rise as we go through the week, becoming well above-average by Friday.

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June.”

What has Met Office predicted in the other areas of Gwent?





Newport

Friday (June 17) will be sunny with temperatures of around 25 degrees according to the Met Office. Saturday (June 18) is predicted to be cooler at 20 degrees with light rain in the morning changing to cloudy by night-time.

Caerphilly

Friday (June 17) will be sunny with temperatures of 23 degrees changing to cloudy in the night-time according to the Met Office. Saturday (June 18) is predicted to be cooler at 19 degrees with a cloudy start changing to light rain later in the morning.

Torfaen

Friday (June 17) will be sunny with temperatures surpassing 25 degrees according to the Met Office. Saturday (June 18) is predicted to be cooler with cloud and light showers anticipated in the morning.

Blaenau Gwent

Friday (June 17) will be sunny with temperatures of around 25 degrees according to the Met Office. Saturday (June 18) is predicted to be cooler with heavier rain predicted in Blaenau Gwent than other Gwent local authorities.