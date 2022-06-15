A viral video shows former British heavyweight champion, and Mike Tyson rival, Julius Francis KO an aggressive punter while working as a security guard at BOXPARK Wembley.

The footage shared on social media shows a group of angry men confronting security guards with Francis initially remaining in the background.

The men are eventually ushered out of the venue where one man approaches Francis who swiftly knocks him to the ground with one punch.

BOXPARK Wembley has now issued a statement following mixed reaction on social media.

BOXPARK boss Roger Wade said: "I stand with Julius. My understanding is that Julius and our security team spent 15 minutes stopping this man and his friends from abusing, spitting and hitting our customers and staff.

“They carefully escorted him from the premises under constant provocation and violence. Finally the person approached Julius in a confrontational manner and he defended himself.

"Acts of violence or abuse to any staff members should never be tolerated. How would you react if someone approached you violently? What would you do next if you were in my shoes?"

Met Police issue statement after Julius Francis KO

Met Police also responded: "Police are aware of footage circulating on social media showing an incident involving security staff and a member of the public outside Boxpark in Wembley.

"An investigation into the circumstances, including to establish the identity and welfare of those involved, is under way. There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing."