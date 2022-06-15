THE cause of a major fire at a Gwent industrial estate remains a mystery a week on, as the structure is still too unsafe for investigators to enter.

Emergency services crews from across South Wales were scrambled to the Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate in Blaenavon last Wednesday, June 8.

Late that night, at around 10.46pm, the fire service received reports of a commercial fire at the site.

It was later revealed that a person had to be rescued from the blaze, which affected a large warehouse building, along with a number of caravans and vehicles.

Nearly 24 hours after the fire was first reported, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the situation was contained.

From there, the scene was handed over to investigators, who will work to determine the cause of the fire.

The aftermath of the fire

Today - Wednesday, June 15 - a spokeswoman for the fire service told the Argus that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Investigation efforts have been hindered by the fact that the structure has been deemed too unstable to enter, she said.

“A cause has not yet been determined as the structure is too unstable to enter," she said.

“We will continue to work alongside our partner agencies to investigate this incident.”

What happened at Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate in Blaenavon?





In the aftermath of the incident, a South Wales Fire and Rescue Service statement read: "At approximately 10.46pm on Wednesday, June 8, we received reports of a commercial fire at Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate in Blaenavon.

"Multiple crews from fire and rescue stations across South Wales attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues and partner agencies.

"Upon arrival, crews were faced with a large, well-developed fire affecting a large building, approximately 80m x 30m and several caravans and vehicles.

"Crews used specialist equipment including a ground monitor, hose reel jets, aerial ladder platforms and water bowsers to strategically manage the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

"Members of the public were advised to avoid the area to allow for emergency service access. Local residents were also advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the high levels of smoke in the area. These measures have now been lifted.

"Road closures have also now been lifted, however, residents/occupiers are advised to proceed with caution as crews and partner agencies are still in attendance.

"One person was rescued from the premises and all other persons have been accounted for.

"A stop message was received at approximately 7.13am on Thursday, June 9.

"Crews will remain at the scene to dampen down and carry out investigations with partner agencies."