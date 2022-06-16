THE weather over the last few days have been glorious, and it's set to get even hotter - until the weekend.

Friday is set to be one of the hottest on record with weatherman Derek Broadway predicting temperatures of around 30 degrees in parts of Gwent.

The Met Office isn't predicting temperatures to be that high, but is saying that it will be around 25 degrees in parts of Gwent.

However, despite temperatures remaining fairly high, rain is likely to come along and spoil the summer mood.

On Saturday, June 18, it is likely that the sun may continue to shine, but there is a chance of rain from the morning all the way through to the night.

Sunday is set to be even worse, with temperatures dropping further to around 17 degrees and an even greater chance of rain.

For most of Gwent, there is a greater chance of rain on Sunday morning.

It is also likely to be cloudy throughout Sunday, with little chance of the sun breaking through as it has done so far this week.

The weekend weather by region

Newport

Saturday will peak at around 18 degrees around midday, and will drop to around 14 degrees at night. Light showers are predicted throughout the day and wind speeds will gradually increase throughout the day to peak at 33mph. Sunday will be a little colder, at around 17 degrees in the mid-afternoon. Light rain is predicted in the morning but should clear up by the evening.

Caerphilly

Temperatures will peak at 19 degrees with a low of 11 degrees at night on Saturday. Wind speeds will also increase throughout the day and light showers are predicted from 10am onwards. On Sunday it will be overcast in the morning with light rain, but this could be cleared by midday.

Monmouthshire

Light showers are predicted for all of Saturday and, although the wind won't be as strong as elsewhere, it still peaks at 29mph. Sunday will be gloomier with overcast skies and rain in the morning until the early afternoon. Temperatures will peak at 18 degrees.

Torfaen

Light showers are predicted on Saturday with temperatures reaching 20 degrees. However, heavy showers are predicted later in the evening at around 7pm, continuing into the night. On Sunday, light showers are predicted for the morning though it may become fairly sunny in the evening. The temperature will drop to a high of 16 degrees.

Blaenau Gwent

Heavy rain is predicted from the late morning to early afternoon then again in the late evening and night on Saturday. The temperature will be at around 18 degrees. Sunday will see more rain from early morning until at least the mid afternoon. Temperatures will drop to 16 degrees and it will be overcast.