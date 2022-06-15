BREWDOG has teamed up with another organisation, this time with Quorn, to create another limited-edition beer.

The new drink is a tribute to the UK’s leading meat-free brand; a golden Mexican Vienna Lager with an ABV of 5.1 per cent.

It is described as having a "medium-body mouth feel" with "toasty breadcrumb notes balanced by aromas of citrus".

The beer will be available exclusively through the BrewDog and Friends subscription service, which lets you try a new set of beers each month.

Subscriptions start at £19.95 per month, and if you are getting your first box you can get 50 per cent off on the website here.

The BrewDog Quorn beer (BrewDog/Quorn)

Lucy Grogut, Head of Brand Marketing for Quorn, said: “We love showing people new and exciting ways to enjoy familiar dishes, but with a meat-free twist.

"And, with summer upon us it made sense to elevate people’s “fake-away” experience at home and take it to the next level by creating the perfect beer that they can pair with their Quorn Crunchy Fillet burger.

"We can’t wait to see what our fans think of our new product collaboration with BrewDog. It’s totally unexpected.”

Lauren Carrol, Director of Brand & Marketing at BrewDog, said: “Quorn is a pioneer of the food game, their ongoing work to create a better future for us and the planet makes them the perfect partner for a daring new brew.

"We like to keep our BrewDog and Friend’s subscribers guessing what we’ll serve up next, and this beer is like nothing we’ve done before. We can’t wait for fellow punks and Quorn fans alike to try it out alongside the Quorn burger.”

To get hold of the new BrewDog Quorn beer, visit the BrewDog website here.