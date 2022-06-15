THERE was recently excitement on social media when Gavin and Stacey actors were seen filming at Barry Island.

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb - who play Gavin's mum and dad Pamela Shipman and Michael (Mick) Shipman on Gavin and Stacey - were recently spotted filming at Barry Island.

The pair were photographed with souvenirs – including stickers and a mug – from the Barrybados shop which has been a fixture on Barry Island since 2013.

As camera crew were also at the scene fans of the popular sitcom has high hopes that they were filming a Christmas special – or even a new series – of Gavin and Stacey.

(Video shared by Barrybados on Facebook)

The latest episode, which was a Christmas special in 2019, ended on a shocking cliffhanger which saw Nessa, played by Ruth Jones, proposed to Smithy.

But it seems we will have to continue to wait to see what answer Smithy, played by James Corden, gave.

It seems Ms Steadman and Mr Lamb were filming for ITV show DNA Journey, which features celebrity duos setting out on quests to discover where they are from and unearth secrets from their past.

The latest series of DNA Journey is going out in two parts this year, with the autumn 2022 release to include Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb.

Other big names which will be included in the second part of the series this autumn are:

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan;

Joel Dommett and Tom Allen;

Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway.

The series – produced by Voltage TV and Mitre Studios – will have the TV duos delve into their family histories using cutting edge DNA technology and genealogy to uncover the truth behind their bloodlines, as well as coming face to face with living relatives they never before knew existed.

Executive producer at Voltage TV, Kathleen Larkin, said: