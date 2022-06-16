THE family of a young man from Rhoose who died after falling on holiday will see a new awareness campaign launched in Wales as a result of their campaigning.

Tom Channon died in July 2018 after falling 70 feet from a walkway in popular Magaluf resort Eden Roc. He was 18.

The walkway only had a knee high wall for protection, though this has now changed following Tom's death.

Tom's family has worked tirelessly to prevent this from happening to other young people and were key in introducing new safety measures for the British consulate, named Tom's Check.

Now the family haa worked with a variety of collaborators including the Welsh Government to introduce a new campaign that will be part of the curriculum in schools and colleges across Wales.

The bilingual campaign, named Stay Aware, Stay Safe, Stay Together, is intended to get young people aged 16 and over to consider the risks they may face when on their first independent holiday.

A pilot was carried out at Tom's old school, St David's Sixth Form in Cardiff, which had a positive response from students.

John Channon, Tom's father, said: "We've done it in Tom's name, we've done it as part of Tom's legacy.

"What we really wanted was to make sure that there was something positive that Tom was known for.

"If he can be known for trying to help to make other young people a bit more aware that things aren't what you might expect them to be, it might help to stop tragedies and particularly help to avoid other families going through that the heartache and grief that we've had to go through.

"That will be something fantastic for Tom."

The campaign will be delivered through 40-minute sessions at schools and includes four videos such as a video of Tom's parents and his friends, words from his principal at St David's and a short animation.

The intention is to get young people talking about the issue.

Mr Channon said that during the pilot many students responded well and came up with lots of talking points.

"The response was what we were hoping for, because what we wanted to see was that young people were interested in this topic and did appreciate its importance," said Mr Channon.

"It's not something where you sit down and get taught something for 40 minutes, the idea from the beginning was that this should be really something that young people talk about themselves."

READ MORE:

The campaign was set to be launched at St David's Sixth Form on Wednesday evening, and it will be implemented in schools and colleges across Wales as soon as possible.

The resources will be available on the Welsh Government Hwb website.

Now the plan is to bring similar campaigns to the rest of the UK to help prevent any other tragic incidents.

Mr Channon said: "We've got three sons. Our eldest is now a doctor after many years of studying and our youngest is halfway through his degree in dentistry.

"This is Tom's achievement really and I think if it can be something that helps to save others and help their families that can be an important legacy for him."