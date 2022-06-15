Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the past week:
* RDP Law Limited, Langstone, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Henry Kingsley Davies (otherwise known as Kingsley Davies) (deceased), formerly of Rhoswen, Cwm Lane, Rogerstone, who died on September 3, 2021.
* Tom Lewis, of Halfway Hotel Cwmbran Limited, is applying to Torfaen County Borough Council for a licence to provide regulated entertainment and the sale of alcohol Monday to Sunday 9am to 11pm.
* There is to be a temporary restriction to traffic on the M48 Severn Bridge due to inspection work being carried out.
The effect of the order would be to impose a temporary mandatory 50mph speed limit on the bridge.
The speed restriction (which would not apply to emergency service vehicles) would be clearly indicated by traffic signs throughout the period.
The order would come into force on June 27, 2022, and have a maximum duration of 18 months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here