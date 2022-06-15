GWENT residents planning on travelling by road and rail over the next week are bracing themselves for what could turn out to be chaos across the network as strikes and protests coincide.

What's more there are two large concerts planned in Cardiff in the coming days.

On the roads

According to social media reports, drivers are planning to blockade a section of the A465 Head of the Valleys Road in Gwent tomorrow - Thursday, June 16.

The blockade is in response to rising costs at the pumps - with petrol and diesel prices in uncharted waters.

Organisers hope that blocking major roads will encourage the UK Government and fuel providers to lower the cost of fuel.

According to social media posts, the plan tomorrow is to block the A465 in two places.

Firstly, just after the exit for Garnlydan, and the second just after the slip road at Ebbw Vale.

Organisers have claimed that this is in order to cause congestion and disruption, while also minimising disruption to the ambulance service.

It is not immediately clear at what time the blockade is being proposed.

This is on top of the blockades also reportedly being planned for the two Severn Bridges next month.

Congestion in the capital

Last month saw high levels of congestion and disruption to transport in and around Cardiff when Ed Sheeran came to play at the Principality Stadium.

Trains and roads were affected during the final weekend of May with long tailbacks on the M4 and large queues gathering outside Cardiff Central train station.

Stereophonics and Sir Tom Jones are now set to play at the Principality Stadium - on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18 - with concern once again over the potential for disruption in the capital city.

Road closures will be in place in the city - find out more here.

Railways an alternative?





Those looking to get around the road blocks and motorway congestion may not have much luck, however, as rail strikes are on the horizon across the network too.

According to Network Rail, half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed during next week’s strikes.

The strike days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week.

The number of passenger services on those days is expected to be limited to around 4,500 compared with 20,000 normally.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators are to strike for three days next week in similar disputes over pay, jobs and pensions.

The Cardiff to London service is among those being affected.

The last train to Cardiff from London on the days of the strike will be at 4.27pm.

Passengers “who must travel” are urged to “plan ahead” to ensure they can complete their journeys within this window, Network Rail said.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said the strikes have been timed to cause “maximum disruption”.

However, Transport for Wales (TfW) has advised people not to travel by train at all on June 21, 23 and 25, with the majority of their rail services suspended as a result of industrial action resulting from the dispute between RMT and Network Rail.

Due to the wider disruption caused, TfW are also advising customers to only travel by rail if essential on June 20, 22, 24 and 26.

TfW is not in dispute with RMT, but the industrial action means they are unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The only services running on June 21 and 23 will be a reduced service between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil, with replacement bus services between Radyr and Cardiff Central.

On 25 June, this will be reduced further to services between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Pontypridd, with replacement buses in operation between Radyr and Cardiff Central, and between Pontypridd and Merthyr Tydfil due to the ongoing transformation work for the South Wales Metro.

All other services will be suspended, as signalling and other infrastructure work is managed by Network Rail, who are impacted by the industrial action.

There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action, with early morning services in particular likely to be affected. Trains are also expected to be extremely busy throughout the entire week.

Those with tickets to travel on the affected days will be eligible for a full refund accoring to TfW.