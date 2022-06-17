A NEWPORT man who shouted homophobic slurs at a complete stranger before launching into an unprovoked attack has been jailed.

James Wadelin, 25, met victim Marc Lezar in Newport by chance following a night out in the city on August 25, 2021.

The pair decided to walk home together along Risca Road.

However, near the junction of Risca Road and Melbourne Way, Wadeline suddenly started to punch and kick Mr Lezar, before the victim was able to escape his attacker.

Wadelin appeared for sentencing in Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, June 10, where he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Wadelin had initially argued that it was in fact he who had been the victim in the incident.

However, CCTV - obtained from a nearby house and shown in court - proved otherwise.

The defendant was seen to punch and kick his victim at the side of the road, while numerous cars pass the pair as they struggle on the floor.

Mr Lezar is seen to hit at least 20 times by Wadeline.

As he tries to regain his feet, he is kicked to the side.

Wadelin attempts to kick Mr Lezar once more and his shoe is seen to fly across the road.

Eventually, the CCTV shows Mr Lezar staggering away from his attacker.

Wadelin, now shirtless, limps in pursuit.

Mr Lezar manages to escape, leaving Wadelin staggering about on Risca Road, shouting.

Mr Lezar said that Wadelin had, on numerous occasions, shouted homophobic slurs in his direction.

Mr Lezar's girlfriend's father - after having been informed of the situation by Mr Lezar - drove up to Risca Road to investigate, and said Wadelin told him somone had "battered" him, again using a homophobic slur.

Wadelin is then seen on the CCTV to lie down in the road.

A victim impact statement was read out in court on behalf of Mr Lezar.

It read: "The night started with friends in Newport.

"It ended where I was assaulted. It was horrendous. Unprovoked.

"I am emotionally and physically upset by the incident.

"I'm not the person I was before the incident.

"My sister fears for my safety. My parents also struggle to sleep.

"I have strong links with Newport. I did consider returning there to live. This is now in doubt."

Mr Lezar said that the incident had affected his judgement of people.

Mitigating, the defence said that the defendant was "a young man of previously good character".

"He's lost that now," they said.

"He was shocked, said it was like watching a wholly different person.

"He himself is bisexual. He holds no hostility to the LGBTQ community.

"Nonetheless, I don't think much can be said that it was not a sustained assault."

Wadeline, they said, was full of shame and had a "very real prospect of rehabilitation".

The judge sentenced Wadelin to 11 months in prison, with a £156 victim surcharge to be paid within six months of release.

"Nothing short of a custodial sentence is suitable," he said.