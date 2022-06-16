CWMBRAN is set to welcome a new restaurant, as the group behind popular chain Cosy Club have signed a lease in the town centre.

Later this year, the Loungers Group will open a new bar and restaurant, the Carro Lounge, in Gwent Square.

It can be revealed that the new eaterie will occupy the former Square Inn premises, which has stood empty for more than a decade.

At this time, it is hoped that the new establishment will be open in time for Christmas 2022.

The Loungers group, which operates Lounge venues and Cosy Club branches across the UK, has agreed a 15-year lease with national commercial property and investment company LCP, which owns and manages the Cwmbran Centre.

A CGI of the Loungers venue in Cwmbran

The deal paves the way for the transformation of the venue.

According to the group, the venue “will serve a broad range of food and drink all day, every day, including gluten-free and vegan stand-alone menus”.

It comes during a busy period for the Cwmbran Centre, which has seen four new tenants sign leases at the town centre site in the last month.

This includes Geek Retreat, who also opened a new venue in Newport in recent times, as part of their nationwide expansion.

The other three stores are set to open over the coming weeks and months.

What has been said about the Carro Lounge opening?





A spokesman for Loungers said: “As a business, we are passionate about how each and every one of our Lounge’s teams become engaged and embedded within their local communities and will be looking to hire those keen to make a difference in the local area.

“Our teams are encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.

“We want to get to know and work with our neighbours and inspire people to do good by supporting each other and supporting local good causes.”

The Cwmbran Centre

Alex Williams, LCP asset manager, said: “When LCP acquired Cwmbran Centre earlier this year, it made a commitment to improving the offer and attracting new tenants. This intensive asset management approach has paid dividends in only a few months, with the Loungers group taking this strategically important space that has lain empty for years.

“We are confident that local shoppers will welcome the arrival of Carro Lounge, which has a reputation for its quirky and unusual interiors.

“We’re looking forward to it opening its doors.”

Will Thomas at KLM and Philip Gwyther at EJ Hales acted on behalf of LCP.