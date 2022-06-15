NEW boys Jay and Remi have officially arrived in the Love Island Villa and they are already causing a stir, with one taking Swansea girl Paige on a date.

Scottish investment analyst Jay from Musselburgh, and Manchester model Remi made a shock arrival at the end of Tuesday night's episode.

Their arrival comes after Paige was saved from elimination by Cumbria rugby player Jacques, who she is now coupled up with.

As the new boys set out their game plan to get to know the girls, they receive a promising text instructing them to choose three girls to go on a lunch date with.

Indiyah and Remi cheers on their date

Here's who the new boys choose to share their starters, mains and desserts with but time will tell if lunch turns to dinner.

Love Island star Paige picked for date by new boy

Jay chooses Amber to share his starter with, followed by Ekin-Su for the main course and Tasha for dessert.

Meanwhile, Indiyah joins Remi for the starter course, followed by Paige for the main meal and Ekin-Su is chosen twice, joining Remi for his dessert course.

Feeding each other, things get steamy between Remi and Indiyah as he hints after a kiss.

During Jay's starter, he says to Amber: “You’ve got the highest emotional intelligence I can see and you’re a good looking girl so why would I not want to get to know you?”

Heading back to the kitchen Amber admits to the other girls: “He’s fit.”

Paige cooks up Remi's main course and as he tucks into the dish he says: “It’s probably all over my lips” to which Paige seductively suggests: “We can get it off later babe, don’t worry.”

Ekin-Su and Jay share pasta on their date

Jay and Ekin-Su share a romantic main meal of spaghetti Lady and the Tramp-style.

Well...almost, Ekin-Su pulls away just before their lips lock, but not before Davide notices from the balcony.

Jay uses the dessert course to get some answers from Tasha about her relationship with Andrew.

He asks her: “In terms of attraction in the villa do you just have eyes for Andrew or do you think there’s anyone else?” Tasha replies: “Obviously at the moment it’s Andrew and you but we will have to wait and see won’t we.”

Ekin-Su flirtatiously feeds Remi chocolate-covered strawberries, seemingly unfazed by the on-looking Italian stallion.

Remi and Jay congratulate each other after their dates

Love Island recoupling

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Since new boy Jacques chose Paige, Afia Tonkmor was left single and therefore has been dumped from the Villa on Monday's episode.

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.