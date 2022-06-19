FILM-MAKERS in Wales are hoping to uncover another Dream Horse, under new plans to bolster the nation's creative industries.

The film, shot on location in Blaenavon, told the unlikely story of a Gwent community which bought, raised and trained a foal that went on to win the Welsh Grand National.

It was released in 2020 to glowing reviews which praised its cast, including homegrown stars like Owen Teale and Joanna Page.

Now, a new partnership between Creative Wales and Ffilm Cymru will hope to build on the foundation of films like Dream Horse, which received funding from the two organisations.

A new two-year fund for Welsh films will offer eligible projects a share of £1 million annually, and it is hoped the investment will generate at least £12 million for the nation's economy.

The scheme will focus on films which have Wales-born or Wales-based writers, directors or producers at their helm.

Dawn Bowden, the Welsh Government's deputy minister for arts, said the scheme will "boost film production in Wales, stimulating growth in the number and variety of productions made in Wales, whilst also maximising the economic impact on the local economy".

The funding will "improve employment opportunities, further support the development of a skilled workforce, and further demonstrate the excellence of Wales on screen through our world-class talent, crews, facilities and unique locations", she added.

Pauline Burt, the chief executive of Ffilm Cymru, said: “Having long worked directly with Welsh independent filmmakers to help bring their feature film projects to fruition, we are delighted to be collaborating with Creative Wales on our shared objectives.

"The production fund will continue to centre Welsh talent, whilst streamlining access to funding and tailoring the offer to producers’ and the wider sector’s needs.”