A NEWPORT man has been fined after throwing a beer over a police officer.

Andrew Williams’ father had called the police on October 15 last year, saying his son was muttering outside their house on Haldane Place in Newport and was “clearly distressed”.

Williams appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 14, where police bodycam footage was shown, in which an offer can be heard saying: "Put that can down for me".

The court heard Williams instead threw the can, with the lager going over the officer, and unsuccessfully attempted to escape arrest.

He appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 14 and pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

The court heard his behaviour had been attributed to a mix of alcohol and being given incorrect medication, and since the incident he had voluntarily checked in to St Cadoc’s Hospital from November 30 to December 11 last year, and his medication was subsequently changed.

“Since then, there’s been no repeat behaviour,” said Williams’ defence counsel.

Williams, 46, was handed a £70 fine, and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.