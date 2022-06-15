Vanity Fair

Newport Playgoers Society

Dolman Theatre, Newport

Until Saturday, June 18

Girl Power comes to the fore in this rumbustious play on morals based on ever-popular William Makepeace Thackeray novel adapted by Kate Hamill.

Directed by Clare Drewett, who takes the entire production on tour to the Minack Theatre in Cornwall in July after this run, this magnum opus of a production barely draws breath as it romps along at rollicking rate.

The sparsely but effectively set stage is seldom bereft of a host of debauched colourful characters as they traverse the moral maze.

The scandalous story - put simply - is of how the Wheel of Fortune affects two young women, one born to privilege, the other from the streets, and how they cope with the life-cards that they have been dealt.

Becky Sharp (Liz Keech) shines as the money-grabbing, do-anything-to-get-where-you-want-to-be social climber, and Amelia Sedley (Emily Smallwood) quite perfect in the role of the rich girl who falls on hard times.

Seasoned actor and director Drewett cleverly combines vulgar 19th century boisterous gaiety with glitzy 21st century bringing it bang up to date with her use of modern 'Girl Power' music for the seamless scene changes.

Manager (Catherine Morgan), in risqué Cabaret-style attire, starts the whole rowdy ball rolling speaking directly and pointedly to the audience with her opening line "There are no morals here.."

And Catherine, who doubles as auctioneer, maintains her beady eye on proceedings often directing her bile to specific members of the audience, throughout the full two hours of this captivating and hugely enjoyable production.

Make no mistake, this is a triumph of a production in every way. The sheer hard work that has been invested into it by the entire 20-strong cast and crew, is obvious from when the lights go up. Their absolute joy and exuberance at being on stage and doing what they love comes across in waves.

The standard is superb and there are standout performances. Steel Quinnell, as debauched yet tragic soldier George Osborne in his first straight play with Newport Playgoers having previously performed in musicals, is a real find. Keep hold of this talented young man.

Nick Brimble, as the cuckolded husband Rawdon Crawley, is terrifying when he is angry.

A particular favourite was Ryan Salter as Miss Jemima and Sheriff. His general joie de vivre throughout the production, even during scene shifts, is infectious. And Alison Gerrard's Lady Barecares is an absolute delight.

This show, which is something that you want, that your really, really want, runs until Saturday with a matinee on Saturday afternoon.

DB