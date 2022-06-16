BUS services in two areas of Newport are to be reintroduced following feedback from residents.

Newport Bus, the main operator of bus services in Newport and Monmouthshire, has announced the re-introduction of a scheduled service to Allt-yr-yn and Brynglas.

There will also be a return to up to an hourly service for Pill, starting Monday, June 20.

Route 14 returns as the Alt-yr-yn – Ridgeway service following feedback from the residents in the area.

The 14 service will be circular, leaving from Stand 7 at the bus station via Malpas Road. It will serve Barrack Hill, Allt-yr-yn View, Allt-yr-yn Road, Sorrel Drive, Allt-yr-yn Avenue, Ridgeway Hill, Edward VII Avenue, Fields Road and Queens Hill to return to the bus station via Malpas Road.

The new service will operate hourly Monday to Friday and every two hours on Saturdays.

The Brynglas service, now route 13, will be an hourly service Monday to Friday and every two hours service on Saturdays.

This new service will follow a simpler route, up and down Brynglas Road to the Brynglas turning circle, to offer a faster and more direct link to the city centre and connections to the services operating via Malpas Road such as the X30 to Cardiff.

To improve journeys to and from the Harlech Retail Park via the Pill area and the Mon Bank estate, the frequency of the 40/41 service will return to an hourly service Monday to Friday.

Alex Clarke, the new commercial officer for Newport Transport, said: "With the last COVID-19 restrictions lifted and thanks to the rationalisation of our resources, we are delighted to address some of the feedback received from our customers.

"The two new routes, 14 Allt-yr-yn - Ridgeway and 13 Brynglas, will remain under review over the next few months to gather passenger usage data and feedback.”

Full details are available at newportbus.co.uk/news