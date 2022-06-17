A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KANE MORT, 18, of Flint Close, Newport, was locked up in a young offender institution for 21 days after he pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence protection order on June 9.

ASH JONES, 22, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on December 4, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OLIVER MORRIS, 20, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was sent to a young offender institution for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, after he admitted having a lock knife in public and possession of cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

PHILLIP GAMMAGE, 30, of Glandwr Street, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A48, Newport on December 30, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS GRIMSTEAD, 44, of Albany Road, Blackwood, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty after a trial of assault by beating.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £1,248 in costs, compensation and a surcharge and made the subject of a two-year restraining order.

CRAIG SEARLES, 37, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Fern Close, Oakdale, Blackwood on August 10, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JASON MACKIE, 43, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on February 9.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

REBWAR OMAR, 40, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he admitted possession of cannabis on October 15, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

DALE STRUTT, 32, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a mobile phone on August 22, 2021.

GARETH JOHN EVANS, 50, of Carbonne Close, Monmouth, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty after a trial of drink driving with 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bulwark Road Chepstow, on November 14, 2021.

He was banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay £748 in costs and a surcharge.