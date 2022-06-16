Police have advised motorists in Gwent to “consider taking alternative routes” ahead of a planned protest on the A465.

Later today, it is understood that protestors are planning to block a section of the A465 Heads of the Valley road, in a row over the rising cost of fuel across the UK.

According to reports, motorists are planning to prevent road users from accessing a section of the road near to Brynmawr shortly after 8.30am.

Ahead of the protest, Gwent Police has confirmed that they are aware of these plans, and are urging other non-protesting motorists to “consider taking alternative routes”.

The warning comes as delays and disruption to journeys is expected.

In a series of Tweets posted to Gwent Police’s regional accounts, the force said: “We’re aware of a planned protest on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road on Thursday 16 June near Brynmawr.

“Our advice to motorists is to consider taking alternative routes as this may lead to delays throughout the morning between 8.30am and 9am.”

Superintendent Mike Richards of Gwent Police said: “We have a responsibility to facilitate peaceful protests but blocking highways, causing significant disruption to businesses and communities in the area, is unlawful.

“We will make every effort to try and minimise the impact on the public; we will prosecute anyone who commits road traffic offences, and any other offences, during the protest.”

What is the protest about?





According to a post on social media, which has been widely shared into the UK-wide fuel protest group, the plan on Thursday is to block the A465 in two places.

Firstly, just after the exit for Garnlydan, and the second just after the slip road at Ebbw Vale.

Organisers have claimed that this is in order to cause congestion and disruption, while also minimising disruption to the ambulance service.

Fuel duty was cut by 5p a litre in March until March 2023, but some believe this does not go far enough and has made little, if any difference, to prices paid at the pumps.

As a result, there is growing talk of nationwide protests, which would see motorists blocking off major roadways.

Next month, there is some suggestion that motorists are planning to block both Severn River crossings.