Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder has announced that he is hitting the road on tour, and he's coming to Cardiff. And you can get tickets!
The Space Man singer is coming to Cardiff Great Hall on April 1, 2023.
Starting his show in Manchester he will visit 11 cities across the UK before his last show in Brighton.
After coming second at the Eurovision Song Contest this year, the viral TikTok star became a national treasure and even performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert.
The tour also comes ahead of the artist's debut album "There's Nothing But Space, Man!" which is set to hit shelves later this year.
NEW: Fast-rising singer-songwriter and Eurovision record-breaker @SamRyderMusic has announced brand new tour dates for 2023 🌟— Live Nation UK (@LiveNationUK) June 13, 2022
Snap up tickets this Friday at 9am 👉 https://t.co/BbWrv7WJfT pic.twitter.com/MMBLrNyVTO
How to get tickets to Sam Ryder in Cardiff:
If you fancy seeing the Space Man singer in person then you are in luck and you don't have to wait long to bag some tickets.
Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 17 via Live Nation.
Sam Ryder UK tour dates:
- Manchester Academy 1- March 21
- Newcastle O2 City Hall- March 23
- Liverpool O2 Academy- March 25
- Leeds O2 Academy- March 26
- Birmingham O2 Academy- March 28
- Cambridge Corn Exchange- March 29
- London Eventim Apollo- March 30
- Cardiff Great Hall- April 1
- Bristol O2 Academy- April 2
- Bournemouth O2 Academy- April 4
- Brighton, Brighton Dome- April 5
