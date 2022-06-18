THE best seaside town in Wales has been revealed.

Llandudno, in Conwy, took the top spot in Wales in a Which? survey of the UK’s best seaside destinations.

The town scored 86 per cent in the customer score category, making it the top rated of 8 Welsh seaside towns included in the top 100 in the UK, and the second best seaside town in the UK as a whole.

Tenby, in Pembrokeshire, was the second Welsh location on the list, with a customer score of 83 per cent.

These were the other Welsh locations to make the list:

St Davids, Pembrokeshire;

Conwy, Conwy;

Beaumaris, Anglesey;

Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire;

Swansea;

Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.

The list was compiled by reviews from more than 4,000 visitors who gave feedback on their recent trips to seaside towns, villages and resorts.

Tenby also made the list (FBM)

Destinations were rated on their beaches, attractions, value for money, peace and quiet, and scenery.

Top of the pile, however, was Bamburgh in Northumberland. It won visitors over with its stunning scenery, beach and peaceful surroundings.

The Which? summary of the top rated destination said: “Ranked number one in 2021, Bamburgh proved unbeatable once again for its sheer beauty, with its sweeping sandy beach overlooked by a clifftop castle described as “spectacular” and “imposing” by respondents.”

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, added: “The British seaside hasn’t boomed like this since the 1960s.

“Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted.

“Prices for a UK stay have increased, but there’s no need to pay over the odds.

“For a holiday on a budget it’s best to aim for an off-season trip. Head to one of the many well priced resorts with your bucket and spade, an empty stomach for the candyfloss and a pile of 2p coins and go make your fortune on the slots.”