WITH reports of a heatwave coming over the next few days, many of us will be flocking to our gardens to enjoy the sunny weather.
If you’re looking for some fun additions to enjoy in the sun this year, how about a hot tub?
Hot tubs may scream decadence, excessive, and often expensive… but what if you could pick up one of the popular Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs on sale?
At Go Outdoors, you can get two of these luxurious hot tubs reduced, so you can add a bit of decadence to your summer evenings.
Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub
Retail Price - £700
Deal Price - £149
With Go Outdoor Member’s card pricing, you can save well over £500 on this amazing Madrid hot tub.
It features an AirJet™ system, a soothing massage experience, a reinforced cover with safety lock clips and a built-in air chamber for insulation, an integrated water filtration system and 2 years warranty.
Lay-Z- Spa Tahiti
Retail Price - £600
Deal Price - £149
You can also save over £400 on this Tahiti Lay-Z-Spa with the Go Outdoor Member’s card pricing.
You can enjoy the AirJet™ system, soothing massage experience, ChemConnect™ dispenser, Freeze Shield™ automatic heating system with safety lock clips and built-in air chamber for insulation, integrated water filtration system and 2 years warranty.
