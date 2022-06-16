MANY of us dream of having our own swimming pool and while a built-in one is beyond most people’s reach, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a splashing time in your garden this summer.

Perfect for a cool-down after spending time in the sun, relaxing in on your day off or keeping the kids occupied during the holidays, a pool is not just for the rich and famous.

Whether you’re looking for a paddling pool for little people or something more spacious the whole family can make use of, we’ve got you covered with this round-up. And there’s something to suit budgets big and small too.

The Bestway Swimming Pool is quick to dismantle and store away. Picture: ManoMano

If you are looking for a pool which offers the space for a swim, ManoMano might have just what you're looking for.

The Bestway Swimming Pool Steel Pro Frame is a beast but offers the flexibility to be able to fold it down for storage when not in use.

It's currently reduced to £102.86 and you can get yours from the ManoMano website.

The Intex Inflatable Gator Play Centre comes with lots of additional extras. Picture: The Works

If you're looking for something more scaled down for the kids to enjoy, The Works has a range of paddling pool options.

The Intex Rainbow Ombre Three Ring Pool is a budget friendly option which will brighten up the garden and bring a smile to the faces of youngsters wanting to make a splash. It's just £15 from The Works website.

If you're looking for something with a few more accessories, the Intex Inflatable Gator Play Centre, pictured, includes a waterslide, mushroom shade, spraying alligator, baby duck, fishing bucket and landing mat for extra padding and costs £50. Head to The Works website to get yours.

The Four-Seater Family Paddling Pool is suitable for children and adults. Picture: The Range

A more spacious paddling pool option, fit for the grown-ups as well as children, is the Four-Seater Family Paddling Pool in Light Blue and White from The Range.

It inflates quickly and is suitable for age six years and up. It's currently reduced to £54.99, available from The Range website.

The Five-Person One-Jet Inflatable Spa is simple to set up. Picture: Wayfair

If you want size and simplicity, the Five-Person One-Jet Inflatable Spa ticks all the right boxes.

Made with a reinforced three-layer material, to get up and running, you simply lay the pool down on a flat surface, inflate the top ring and then fill the pool with water.

Get yours for £103.99 at Wayfair.