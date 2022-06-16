MCDONALD'S is known for its frequent discounts and offers, and that is no different for today - Thursday, June 16 - as the McDelivery service celebrates its fifth birthday.

In the offers section of the app, customers will be able to get 30 per cent off on one order for the day, meaning you can get your usual favourites for a little less.

However, you'll have to be quick as this offer is only available until midnight, and the discount will only apply to food and drinks, not delivery fees.

This won't be the only way McDonald's is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the McDelivery service.

McDonald's Dining Alfresco

As part of wider celebrations in the UK, McDonald’s will be creating four ‘hotspots’ in Cardiff, London, Liverpool and Brighton this afternoon, where members of the public can soak up some sunshine and enjoy a McDelivery al fresco with some summer entertainment.

Each location will have live music and lawn games plus an exclusive zone to enjoy your McDelivery with complimentary McDonald’s themed picnic blankets to take home (while stocks last).

Those living in the capital city will be able to get their hands on a free Tiramisu McFlurry down at Bernie Spain Gardens close to London’s Southbank

All you need to do is head to the park and a member of the McDonald’s team will be on hand to serve one to you…but be quick, as once supplies are gone, they’re gone.

The McDonald's hotspots can be located at:

Cardiff – Cardiff High Streets pedestrianised area near Queen Street Station, 4-8pm;

London – Bernie Spain Garden, South Bank, London, SE1 9PH, 4-8pm;

Liverpool – Chavasse Park, Thomas Steers Way, Liverpool L1 8LW, 4-8pm;

Brighton – British Airways i360, Lower Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2LN, 4-8pm.

