Independent Newport firm Niche has been named one of the top financial advisers to work for at the Professional Adviser Awards – for the fourth consecutive year.

The award, which recognises financial advice firms across the UK who have made the biggest commitment to culture, benefits, incentives and employee satisfaction, was announced at a ceremony in London.

Each year, employees of businesses taking part are anonymously surveyed on topics such as leadership and planning, work culture and their environment.

Having achieved the accolade for the first time in 2019, Niche have gone on to be named a top employer each year since.

Among the key topics employers are assessed on include their commitment to ethical and sustainable work practices and considerations.

With Niche recently confirmed as sponsor of the best product of the year prize at The National Environmental Awards 2022, the firm’s commitment to sustainable living and working transcends into its employee benefits package.

Head of HR and compliance at Niche, Tom Roberts, said: “Each year, we look at what more we can do with and alongside our employees to support them in their work and personal lives, which in turn brings benefits to both of us.

“With the current cost of living and energy crises, it’s never been more important to work as a team and embrace greener solutions.

“We are proud to be able to offer access to a unique scheme whereby employees can purchase an electric vehicle, switch to a green energy provider and install an electric vehicle charging point at their home, in addition to those to be provided at our head office.”

The company’s Niche Ethical proposition was launched in 2019 to assist clients in search of investments that adhere to key environmental, social and governance factors.

It is this model that is also keenly followed in terms of the company’s people culture.

Ever since Niche’s Next Generation Training Programme was introduced in 2015, career progression remains a key opportunity available to employees.

And with the addition of the Your Niche employee wellbeing and benefits package in 2019, all team members are encouraged and rewarded for their efforts.

Such programmes were particularly valued throughout the Covid pandemic, when maintaining morale and a sense of belonging was an acute challenge for businesses across the country.

Mr Roberts added: “It’s for that exact reason we’re determined to make 2022 another year to remember for the whole of the team.

“We know the highest levels of good practice are a key consideration for our clients, and that begins with a loyal and hardworking team. It’s a point of pride that we have such a dedicated group to provide those highest levels to clients, each and every time.