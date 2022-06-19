SUE Lane, of Caldicot, sent in these pictures of her garden.
She said: "I love that we are not overlooked, and I love all our trees, the birds love them too!"
If you'd like to share your garden with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/assignment/Fe586wGa/ , fill in the form and we'll do the rest.
Mrs Lane said: "My husband built this pergola during lockdown - it's made a real difference!"
An acer from Mrs Lane's garden
Mrs Lane said she bought this magnolia because it has the same name as her - Susan
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here