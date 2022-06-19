SUE Lane, of Caldicot, sent in these pictures of her garden.

She said: "I love that we are not overlooked, and I love all our trees, the birds love them too!"

If you'd like to share your garden with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/assignment/Fe586wGa/ , fill in the form and we'll do the rest.

South Wales Argus: My Husband built this pergola during lockdown..it's made a real difference!

Mrs Lane said: "My husband built this pergola during lockdown - it's made a real difference!"

South Wales Argus: One of our beautiful acers..

An acer from Mrs Lane's garden

South Wales Argus: Gorgeous magnolia - bought it because it's my name - Susan!

Mrs Lane said she bought this magnolia because it has the same name as her - Susan