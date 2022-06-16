MORRISONS has issued a food recall for packs of chicken that may contain pieces of glass.

The supermarket is asking customers to return the items to stores for a full refund. You do not need to have the receipt.

Morrisons products being recalled

The list of products being recalled is:

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Goujons 270g - use by June 20 and 21;

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Goujons 650g - use by June 20 and 21;

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Nuggets 260g - use by June 19;

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Platter 600g - use by June 19;

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Steaks 500g - use by June 18.

The Food Standards Agency said: “Morrisons is recalling the above date codes of the above products because there is a risk that some packs may contain, small pieces of glass.

“Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don't need a receipt.

Morrisons recalls several breaded chicken products because they may contain small pieces of glass #FoodAlert https://t.co/hZRZGa7n0Q pic.twitter.com/GIuJIZSfiq — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 15, 2022

“No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.

Morrisons branches in Gwent: