A NEWPORT venue is the only one on Wales to host the Windrush Caribbean Film Festival.
Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre will host the festival – in partnership with Film Hub Wales and Cinema Golaua – from Friday, June 17, to Sunday, June 19.
The Riverfront’s education and participation officer, Danielle Rowlands, said:
“We are beyond honoured to be the chosen Welsh venue for this year’s Windrush Caribbean Film Festival.”
This year the Windrush Caribbean Film Festival (WCFF) is themed From Empire to the Commonwealth: Legacies of the Windrush Generation.
It will highlight the artistic, political, and social contribution of the original pioneers arriving in Britain during the 1940s - and their descendants - and ask the question:
“What does it mean to share the history of the Commonwealth?”
Here are some of the highlights…
Friday, June 17:
- Film Rebel Dread will explore the story of filmmaker, DJ, musician, and cultural commentator Don Letts. It tells his story of being a first-generation British-born black man within the punk scene of the 1970s and 80s. Following the film there will be a Q&A session with Don Letts interviewed by Aleighcia Scott, and a musical performance from Aleighcia.
Saturday, June 18:
- There will be screenings of the first Caribbean feature-length animated sci-fi fantasy, Battledream Chronicle which tells the tale of a young slave from Martinique who fights for her freedom in an Afro-futuristic world.
- June Campbell Davies, Annetta Laufer and Yvonne Connike will screen three short pieces they have created and lead a Q&A session in Eyelash Focus on Women in Filmmaking (also being shown on Sunday). Yvonne's piece, filmed in Newport, explores the dreams of the Windrush generation in Wales using archival material and new testimonials.
- Generation Revolution is a feature-length documentary that investigates the powerful story of a new generation of black and brown activists who are changing the social and political landscape in London and beyond.
Following the film there will be a panel discussion with Newport’s Fez Miah and Andrew Ogun.
- Hard-hitting feature film Pressure documents the plight of disenchanted British-born black youths and deals with the identity struggles that children of immigrants’ face.
Sunday, June 19:
- A Raisin in the Sun – the first play by a black woman to be performed on Broadway – was brought to the screen, directed by Daniel Petrie. The film has observations on generational conflict and housing discrimination in mid-century America. Following the film, the life of Caribbean actor Sidney Poitier will be celebrated with a panel discussion led by Vanesta Cyril and Mrs Roma Taylo.
- Closing the festival will be African Redemption: The Life and Legacy of Marcus Garvey. Marcus Mosiah Garvey was the world’s foremost Pan-Africanist and a civil-rights leader. Director Roy T. Anderson peels back all the layers in his presentation on the controversial figure, blending live-action, photographs, interviews and conversations.
Weekend passes are available, or people can book individual screenings. Visit https://bit.ly/3OhcRdQ or call 01633 656757.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here