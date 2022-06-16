THE Met Office is urging Brits to take care this weekend ahead of a “dangerous” heatwave as temperatures across Gwent will hit almost 30 degrees.
The weather agency has issued a health alert warning to large parts of the UK with the hottest temperatures ever recorded since records began expected in the days ahead.
Parts of the country could reach temperatures hotter than Portugal, Jamaica, and Costa Rica, experts have warned.
The current hottest day in June was recorded in Southampton in 1976 with temperatures this week expected to exceed the current record.
These are the temperatures to expect around Gwent this weekend:
Newport weather forecast
- Friday – high of 24 degrees, a very high pollen count and very high UV;
- Saturday – high of 18 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV;
- Sunday – high of 18 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV.
Ebbw Vale weather forecast
- Friday – high of 24 degrees, a very high pollen count and very high UV;
- Saturday – high of 16 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV;
- Sunday – high of 16 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV.
Cwmbran weather forecast
- Friday – high of 26 degrees, a very high pollen count and very high UV;
- Saturday – high of 19 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV;
- Sunday – high of 18 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV.
Monmouth weather forecast
- Friday – high of 29 degrees, a very high pollen count and very high UV;
- Saturday – high of 18 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV;
- Sunday – high of 18 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV.
Caerphilly weather forecast
- Friday – high of 25 degrees, a very high pollen count and very high UV;
- Saturday – high of 18 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV;
- Sunday – high of 17 degrees, a high pollen count and medium UV.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here