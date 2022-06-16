TWO children were taken to hospital after a crash in a Pontypool suburb.

Emergency services were called to Greenhill Road in Sebastopol yesterday - Wednesday, June 15 - at around 3.50pm following reports of a road collision.

Crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service were scrambled to attend the crash, which involved one car and two pedestrians.

Meanwhile, Gwent Police attended to “assist with traffic management”.

Ambulance crews treated two patients at the scene – an 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old.

Paramedics took them to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran as a precautionary measure, as it is not thought that they have been seriously injured.

Greenhill Road was closed for a number of hours as a result of the incident, with police taking to social media at around 8.40pm to confirm that it had been reopened.

Police statement in full

A Gwent Police spokeswoman told the Argus: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the Greenhill Road, Sebastopol at around 3.50pm on Wednesday, June 15.

“Officers attended to assist with traffic management, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the collision involved one car and two pedestrians.

“An 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were taken to the Grange University Hospital by paramedics as a precaution.”