BIDS to develop a luxury hotel with conference facilities, and a cultural hub and cafe quarter in Torfaen, will be submitted to the UK Government’s Levelling-Up Fund with backing from senior councillors.

Torfaen council’s cabinet has voiced its support for the two projects - a luxury hotel at Blaenavon House, and a cultural hub and cafe quarter in Pontypool.

The bid to fund a luxury hotel at Blaenavon House focuses on redeveloping the former Ironmasters house. Costing £13.95 million, it would include conference facilities and a spa.

A package bid for Pontypool includes developing a new cafe at the park entrance in Hanbury Road, redevelopment of the derelict St James’s Church, and improvements to the civic car park.

An artist's impression of a new cafe planned at the entrance to Pontypool Park. Picture: Torfaen council

“These ambitious plans will go some way to increasing footfall and confidence for future investors in two of our towns, where traders have struggled with a decline in retail for many years,” said Cllr Jo Gauden, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration.

The plans form part of a wider vision for the future of Pontypool, Blaenavon and Cwmbran being drawn up by Torfaen council.

Proposals for Cwmbran are expected to be outlined later this year, after they were put back following the sale of Cwmbran Centre.

Cllr Richard Clark welcomed the plan for the luxury hotel in Blaenavon, saying it represents “the last piece of the jigsaw” for the heritage town.

He said the proposed hotel will encourage people to stay in the town and to visit attractions there and in the surrounding area.

Cllr Fiona Cross welcomed the plans for Pontypool, and asked about how the projects will also encourage people to visit the town centre.

Dave Leech, the council’s chief officer for communities customer and digital, said the schemes focused on the town centre will form the next stage of the authority’s plans for Pontypool.

Council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said it is important to ensure the projects form part of a wider strategy for the future of the three towns, all of which have “something unique to offer”.

“I think we are only going to get somewhere by talking our places up,” he added.

The levelling-up bid for the hotel will request £10.949m, with the remaining £3 million provided by the owners of the property.

The Pontypool project is estimated to cost £7.086m, with £4.836m requested from the levelling-up fund.