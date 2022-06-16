AN EXTRA £140,000 is set to be allocated to transform Newport's Information Station site into a “tech hub”.

Initially, the project was expected to cost £1,750,000, but due to “global increase in the price of construction” and “extensive issues with the landlord” it has since increased.

Newport City Council will now contribute £490,000 towards the refurbishment of the museum and library, where many of the information station's facilities will be moved to, and the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns fund will contribute £1.3 million.

The additional funding was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday, June 15.

Cllr Debbie Harvey, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said the project had been a “long time coming”.

She added: “There have been so many delays due to covid I just want to get it done, let’s get on with it.”

In December 2019, the cabinet agreed to seek an alternative commercial use for the ground and first floor of the Information Station, and to relocate current staff and services to the Central Museum and Library.

Landlord of the Information Station, ArchCo, will sub-let part of the building to Tramshed Tech, a start-up business hub, which is expected to open in September.

Subject to the contract being awarded by June, the refurbishment works to the central library and museum are expected to be completed by the end of January 2023.