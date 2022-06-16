A NEWPORT woman is planning her - extremely overdue - honeymoon, after winning £30,000.

Dianna – who lives in Newport – has won the £30,000 prize through the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Despite being married for 13 years, she had her husband "never got round" to going on honeymoon - but now they plan on visiting somewhere warm and coastal.

(Picture: People's Postcode Lottery)

She said:

“We’ve never been on a honeymoon so I’m going to take my husband on one. “Somewhere warm with a beach. Thirteen years we’ve been married, and we never got round to it!”

The mother-of-three also plans to treat her boys with the winnings.

“It means the absolute world,” she added.

“I can’t tell you enough how much that money is going to do my family a world of good!"

(Picture: People's Postcode Lottery)

The People’s Postcode Lottery allows people across Britain to sign up with their postcode and pay £10 a month – with the chance to win cash prizes every day.

There are thousands of winners each week with £1,000 daily prizes and £30,000 prizes every Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, every month all players in a postcode sector pick up cheques in the Postcode Millions.

The People’s Postcode Lottery also helps charities with 33 per cent of ticket price going to charity. Since 2005 players have raised more than £900 million for good causes.

Find out more at www.postcodelottery.co.uk