GWENT Police have paid tribute to a former police dog, who had been with the force for more than half a decade, after his death yesterday.

Announcing the sad news on social media, Gwent Police said: "It is with great sadness that we announce that PD12 Ollie has passed away after a short illness."

Ollie joined the force after being picked up as a stray back in 2015.

He was given a new lease of life as a police dog, working as a specialist search dog for Gwent Police's Dog Section.

His time was spent looking for drugs, cash and firearms.

"He was a great working dog for us and had plenty of incredible finds," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

Last week, PD Ollie went on holiday to the family caravan where he played in the sea with his favourite toy - his floating rugby ball - and went on plenty of beach walks.

"Ollie will be missed by all, none more so than his kennel mate, PD Wish, and his handler, PC Thomas - who was with Ollie when he went to sleep, ensuring he was loved and cared for until the end," a spokesperson said.

"PC Thomas would like to thank Summerwood Vets for their care of Ollie and Rowe Veterinary Referrals who did the final scan yesterday and helped make the difficult decision to put him to sleep.

"Thank you for your service PD12 Ollie."