TWO people from Gwent have been fined for stealing two floral tribute pieces.

Clare Elizabeth Masters and James Goodman appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Monday, June 13.

They both faced one charge of theft, relating to an incident on January 11, 2021.

On this date, the pair stole a “floral Welsh flag tribute” from an unspecified location in Cardiff.

The tribute was said to be valued at £175.

Their actions were said to be contrary to the Theft Act 1968.

Both pleaded guilty to the charge, which was taken into account when the sentence was handed down.

Masters, 53, and Goodman, 33, both of Trevelyan Court in Caerphilly, avoided prison sentences for their actions.

Both instead received community orders.

Masters is required to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, Goodman has been given 150 hours of unpaid work in the same time period.

Both are required to pay £87.50 in compensation to their victim each.

They were both also ordered to pay a £95 surcharge to fund victim services apiece, and £85 apiece in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.