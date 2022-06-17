THE opening of Newport's newest cake shop is a dream come true for owner Rafia Nanabawa.

Located in Grafton Road, a stone's throw from Rodney Parade, Cake Lab sells a delicious range of brownies, cupcakes and milk cakes.

There's also a variety of hot and cold drinks on offer - including iced coffees and masala chai spiced tea - as well as cakes to order for special occasions.

The grand opening of the shop this Saturday marks a new chapter for cake-maker Mrs Nanabawa, who previously ran What the Fudge and Coco from home as well as working as a teaching assistant at Eveswell Primary School.

"I always used to bake for my family and they said I should start selling, but I wasn't confident enough," she told the Argus.

The new Cake Lab shop in Grafton Road, Newport.

However, her first commercial ventures into cake-making were successful, and now she is ready to open her new business.

"This shop came along and my husband said 'let's take the risk,'" she said. "My family has always been my biggest support - especially my dad - and here we are."

Some of the cakes made by Rafia Nanabawa, the owner of Cake Lab in Newport. Pictures: @cakelabnewport via Facebook and Instagram

She added: "It's always been a dream. I used to come here to get flowers for my mum. I never once thought I'd be opening a shop here.

"It's been lovely - everything has fallen into place."

Cake Lab opens this Saturday, June 18 and will be open Monday-Saturday (10.30am-4.30pm Monday-Thursday; 11am-3pm Friday and Saturday).