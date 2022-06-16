CONTROVERSIAL decking at a house in Blaina that has already been built has been been formally backed by Blaenau Gwent councillors.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s planning committee on Thursday, June 16, councillors went against planning officers’ advice to refuse the retrospective plans and demand the decking is removed.

Jamie Davies, of number one Hawthorn Glade, Tanglewood, in Blaina, had applied to keep and finish building a raised decking area in his garden.

A previous application for decking was refused by the planning committee in March 2020.

Following this, an enforcement notice to remove the structure was made, which Mr Davies appealed against.

A planning inspector dismissed the appeal and said that the decking, by virtue of its scale and mass, was harmful to the character and appearance of the area.

Since then, the Mr Davies who spoke at the meeting, has put forward proposals to allow the decking to stay, but has been told by planning officer that they would be unacceptable.

This application was “called in” by a councillor for the planning committee to decide.

One of the issues is that land at Tanglewood Drive rises steeply from west to east.

Mr Davies said: “Landscaping has already been underway and is enhanced by the planting of shrubs and trees which has provided and effective screen.”

The applicant explained that the area has numerous properties above and below his house.

Mr Davies said that he knew that eight other properties have a “direct line of sight” into his garden, conservatory, and kitchen.

The decking and screen is a way of “addressing” the issue of privacy for Mr Davies and his family.

“Imagine feeling uncomfortable in your own home, a place which should be a safe haven,” said Mr Davies.

Mr Davies added that to address concerns that the development is “overbearing” to other properties the proposal had been scaled down by 60 per cent and none are now overlooked.

In October 2021, the committee approved a very similar “if not like-for-like” development – which Mr Davies pointed out was only 50 metres away from his property.

“I would hope that you would give me the same benefit and consideration, ” said Mr Davies.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins told the committee that Tanglewood had all sorts of different styles of houses and if the planning inspector had seen these plans with the tree/shrub planting proposal included there may have been “a different outcome.”

Planning officer Joanne White said: “We didn’t feel that the planting would fully mitigate the imposing nature of the structure, we’re remaining consistent in that.”

Cllr Peter Baldwin said: “This is down to visual impact most of that estate is built on a mountainside, he’s done all he can, there’s no objections, it’s not impacting anyone I would recommend we pass this.”

Councillors voted for to approve the proposal but added that talks between the applicant and planning officers on the type of trees that would be planted at the site to provide the screen.