For the fourth year running the team at Right At Home Newport and Cardiff are proud to announce that they have been recognised as a Five Star Employer in the annual WorkBuzz awards.

And the accolades don’t stop with the WorkBuzz awards, either. Right At Home was recently voted one of the Top 20 Homecare Providers in Wales 2022, with a score of 9.9 out of 10 based on reviews from clients in the last two years via homecare.co.uk.

And two team members, Phil Ley and Ellis Horne have also seen their hard work acknowledge, with Phil reaching the final of the Regional Care Giver of the Year, category, while Ellis, 28, has made the final in the Young Ambassador category.

Operations director, Viv Foley, said: “Being named in the Top 20 Homecare Groups in the UK is both a privilege and an honour. This recognition goes to our incredible staff team of caregivers and support staff who have worked tirelessly with professionalism, passion, dedication, and commitment throughout what have been challenging times.

“We strive to always deliver high quality care provision to our clients, giving them and their family members confidence and peace of mind that all their care and support needs are met with the utmost respect, compassion and kindness at all times to ensure they feel valued, safe and supported without exception and that they achieve positive outcomes in their lives with our support.

“We are truly delighted to dedicate this high honour to our amazing workforce and to those we care for in our local community across Newport."

Right At Home is proud to provide high-quality home and community care for over 100 clients. As a company, it is believed that the home is the best place for people as they get older, and health deteriorates. Right at home also provides care for vulnerable adults with very different levels of care needs.

Quality care is available throughout Newport, including areas such as Marshfield, Duffryn, High Cross, Bettws, Malpas, Maindee, Christchurch, Caerleon, Alway, Ringland, Langstone, Llanmartin, and Caldicot to name but a few.

Viv added: “Our business is built around the amazing work our CareGivers do every day. We make sure they have everything they need to continue to make such a massive difference to the lives of our inspirational clients. From regular training, mentoring and one to one coaching, to our top rates of pay, you’ll always feel valued at Right at Home.

“If you feel that you could make a difference in people’s lives, don’t hesitate to call 02920 794050 and we’ll help you on your journey in becoming a Right At Home Carer.”

Unit 7 Ground Floor, Castleton Court, St Mellons Cardiff CF3 0LT

rightathome.co.uk/cardiff-newport/

02920 794050

Web: cardiff@rightathome.co.uk

Facebook: @RightatHomeCardiffandNewport

Instagram: @rightathomecardiffnewport

Twitter: @RaHCardiff