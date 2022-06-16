NEWPORT marked Clean Air Day with a commitment to the city's younger residents that pollution levels would improve in future.

School council members from Maesglas Primary and Gaer Primary were invited along to Tredegar Park on Thursday, where - before setting off on a nature walk - they were shown the technology the city council is using to monitor air quality.

The gadgets will "help us make sure you grow up with much cleaner air than we had growing up," council leader Jane Mudd told the pupils.

Clean Air Day is a UK-wide initiative to raise awareness of airborne pollution and the effects it has on our health and environment.

Professor Paul Lewis, who is the UK's air quality champion for Wales and also advises the Welsh Government on the topic, was helping the children get to grips with the pollution monitors before they set off on one of the city's new walking and cycling routes.

"We're talking about air quality and the main pollutants, and where they come from in urban areas like Newport," he told the Argus.

Professor Paul Lewis (left) and Sam Lewis with an air quality measuring device.

"Nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter (PM) are tiny little particles and gases that come from cars, lorries and transport and can contribute to pollution where [the pupils] live, and can also come from far away as well.

"We're learning how it impacts on health and on biodiversity... and what we can do to stop this happening.

"We're all polluters, but if we're aware and all do a little bit it can lead to a big improvement."

Pupils from Maesglas Primary and Gaer Primary went on a nature walk to mark Clean Air Day.

Cllr Mudd said the council was "really conscious of the impact the quality of air could have on people's lives" and was "bringing together a range of plans [with] strong commitments" to the environment.

Pupils during the nature walk.

This includes investing in so-called 'active travel' walking and cycling routes - the city currently has around 20km - of such paths - and the council leader believes habits from the pandemic can translate into a healthier future for the city.

"Especially since lockdown, people's attitudes have changed, and they're seeking alternative forms of transport," she said.

"We all need to make changes in our lives, and the more we can educate people, the easier it's going to be."

