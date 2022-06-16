Luna and Lexa are two female cats who are looking for a loving home together.

They were born in July 2019 and are currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

The two, who are sisters, arrived at the sanctuary in April 2022.

A spokesman said: "Luna and Lexa are both very affectionate cats who love attention. Luna is the more confident of the two but Lexa does not take long to come around.

"Both are very dependant on each other. Both have been around young children in the past with no issues.

"Both were reportedly jealous of the other cat within their last household and therefore, due to this we would recommend that they are the only cats within the household.

"Both have never been around dogs.

"Luna and Lexa have always been kept as indoor cats. According to their previous owner, they were very destructive in their previous home and due to this, we would like them to be rehomed to a large home that has plenty of space for them."

They could live in a home with children aged eight-plus but they cannot live with another cat or with a dog.

For more information contact All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary. The website is www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/